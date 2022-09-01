SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 199.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 71.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $136,000.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

NYSE:SAIL opened at $65.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -67.26 and a beta of 1.41. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $65.24.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $134.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.19 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a negative return on equity of 15.79%. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

