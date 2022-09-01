SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Stake Reduced by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 199.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 71.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000.

Shares of NYSE SAIL opened at $65.24 on Thursday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $65.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.27.

SailPoint Technologies ( NYSE:SAIL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.79% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $134.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised SailPoint Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SailPoint Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.40.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

