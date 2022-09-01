Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Shares Purchased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBCF. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter worth $47,831,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 1st quarter worth about $7,256,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,329,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,435,000 after acquiring an additional 129,743 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 639,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,398,000 after acquiring an additional 68,314 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 173,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,079,000 after acquiring an additional 63,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

In related news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 2,542 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $90,190.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 169,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,020,885.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 2,542 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $90,190.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 169,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,020,885.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 169,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,109,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBCF opened at $32.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.12. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 9.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. B. Riley lowered their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

