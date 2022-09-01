ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Stock Holdings Increased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SFBS. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.6% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 13,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 64.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Broughton acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.23 per share, for a total transaction of $76,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 251,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,174,131.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Irma Loya Tuder acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.60 per share, for a total transaction of $153,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 42,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,669. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Broughton acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.23 per share, for a total transaction of $76,230.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 251,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,174,131.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SFBS stock opened at $84.36 on Thursday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.92 and a 12 month high of $97.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.27. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.03.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 46.52%. The company had revenue of $125.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 22.17%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

