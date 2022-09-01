Short Interest in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Decreases By 8.0%

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 884,300 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the July 31st total of 961,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 292,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on AHH. TheStreet raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Armada Hoffler Properties from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

Institutional Trading of Armada Hoffler Properties

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $1,056,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 60,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 22,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE AHH opened at $13.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.83. The company has a current ratio of 12.11, a quick ratio of 12.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.80. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $15.80.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $55.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.88 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 17.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. This is an increase from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

