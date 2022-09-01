Short Interest in Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Declines By 7.8%

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the July 31st total of 2,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 277,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.9 days. Approximately 9.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Tito Serafini sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $30,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 228,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Atreca
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atreca by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Atreca by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atreca by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,963,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,395,000 after acquiring an additional 12,556 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atreca in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atreca in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.17% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Atreca Trading Down 7.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BCEL opened at $1.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.69. Atreca has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.25.
Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atreca will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Atreca Company Profile
Atreca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atreca (BCEL)
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
- Is World Wresting Entertainment Getting Ready to Be Sold?
- Crowdstrike Stock Retraces, As Earnings Sober Expectations
- Will The Institutions Buy The Dip In Ambarella Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.