Short Interest in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Drops By 8.0%

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,670,000 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the July 31st total of 6,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $304,663.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $35,049.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,328 shares of company stock worth $8,446,157. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 213.7% in the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 9,384 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after buying an additional 13,335 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of COF opened at $105.82 on Thursday. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $98.54 and a 1 year high of $174.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.82. The stock has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 19.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 10.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COF. Oppenheimer downgraded Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $207.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.93.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

