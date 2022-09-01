Short Interest in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Declines By 8.0%

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the July 31st total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 458,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $73.24 on Thursday. Dolby Laboratories has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $100.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.40.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $289.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Dolby Laboratories

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.55%.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 16,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,335,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 16,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,335,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,022 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 705,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,200,000 after purchasing an additional 21,629 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 4,028.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 15,895 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 15,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,574 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DLB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

