Short Interest in First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Declines By 7.8%

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,100 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the July 31st total of 268,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,471.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.20.

First National Financial Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FNLIF opened at $29.26 on Thursday. First National Financial has a 12-month low of $25.52 and a 12-month high of $37.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.65.

About First National Financial

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

