Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Stock Holdings Lessened by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364,667 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Silvercorp Metals were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the first quarter worth $88,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 359,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 120,335 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 64,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silvercorp Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Down 1.3 %

About Silvercorp Metals

NYSEAMERICAN:SVM opened at $2.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.99 million, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.95. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $4.76.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interests in the Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; Kuanping project located in Sanmenxia City, Shanzhou District, Henan Province, China; and La Yesca project located in northwest of Guadalajara, Mexico.

