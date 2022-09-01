Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

SHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut Sotera Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sotera Health from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

Shares of Sotera Health stock opened at $16.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 0.35. Sotera Health has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.09 and a 200 day moving average of $20.32.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $266.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

