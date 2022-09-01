State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 10,227 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,227 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 3.2% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 42.1% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,338,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,320,000 after buying an additional 989,747 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in SkyWest in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its holdings in SkyWest by 8.3% in the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 10,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SkyWest by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 90,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 10,032 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SKYW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on SkyWest from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on SkyWest from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SkyWest has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

SkyWest Stock Performance

Shares of SkyWest stock opened at $21.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.52. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.06 and a 1-year high of $53.05. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.78.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $799.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.24 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SkyWest

In other news, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 7,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $192,006.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,521.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

