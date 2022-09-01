State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 12,811 Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,811 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MD. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,359,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,241,000 after purchasing an additional 781,646 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,211,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,375,000 after purchasing an additional 57,309 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,625,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,450,000 after acquiring an additional 256,617 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 713,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,412,000 after acquiring an additional 30,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 648,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,657,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pediatrix Medical Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of NYSE:MD opened at $17.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.41 and its 200-day moving average is $21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.17 and a 52 week high of $35.67.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $486.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.54 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Pediatrix Medical Group’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

