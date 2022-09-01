State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 2,897 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 294.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 180,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 135,027 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,414,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,629,000 after acquiring an additional 81,975 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 261.7% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 109,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,848,000 after acquiring an additional 79,567 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,430,000 after acquiring an additional 56,100 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in California Water Service Group by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 338,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,059,000 after purchasing an additional 50,502 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Insider Activity at California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group Stock Down 0.3 %

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Lester A. Snow sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $63,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,856.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other California Water Service Group news, Director Lester A. Snow sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $63,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,856.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $75,266.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,094 shares in the company, valued at $666,863.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,290 shares of company stock valued at $193,222. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CWT opened at $58.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.51 and a 200-day moving average of $56.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. California Water Service Group has a 12 month low of $48.46 and a 12 month high of $72.08.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.24). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 10.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

About California Water Service Group

(Get Rating)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Featured Stories

