State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 3,045 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,174 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1,275.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.2 %

SUPN opened at $34.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 1.04. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.95 and a 12 month high of $36.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.35 and a 200 day moving average of $30.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $170.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 39,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $1,228,275.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 724,978 shares in the company, valued at $22,583,064.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 17,302 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $588,787.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,859,431.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 39,431 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $1,228,275.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 724,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,583,064.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,733 shares of company stock worth $2,161,863 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.