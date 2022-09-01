State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 7,282 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $18.73 on Thursday. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $26.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.70 and its 200-day moving average is $20.58.

Alexander & Baldwin ( NYSE:ALEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.66. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 6.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. This is a boost from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 222.23%.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Alexander & Baldwin to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

