State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,489 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $239,000.

Sally Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of SBH opened at $14.88 on Thursday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.28 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 90.85% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $961.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SBH shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet cut Sally Beauty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen lowered shares of Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

