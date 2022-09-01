State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Stock Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,981 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 9,037 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 24,923 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Brinker International by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 794,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,326,000 after purchasing an additional 55,835 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Brinker International by 224.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,729,000 after purchasing an additional 176,405 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth $23,064,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International Stock Down 4.0 %

EAT opened at $24.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.70. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.43. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.47 and a 52 week high of $54.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on EAT shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Brinker International from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Brinker International from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Brinker International from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Brinker International from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Brinker International from $28.50 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.74.

Brinker International Profile

(Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.