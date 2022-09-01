State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Stock Position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Vericel were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,596,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,250,000 after purchasing an additional 918,299 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,174,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 907,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,676,000 after acquiring an additional 571,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Vericel by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,809,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,420,000 after buying an additional 307,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Vericel during the 1st quarter worth $9,200,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VCEL. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Vericel to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Vericel from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.

Shares of Vericel stock opened at $24.95 on Thursday. Vericel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $60.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.30 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.92.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

