State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 14,208 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,208 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARI. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth about $654,000. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 110,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 16,168 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,020,000. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

NYSE ARI opened at $11.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 38.24 and a quick ratio of 38.25. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $15.98.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 71.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.89%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

