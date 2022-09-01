State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 14,736 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,736 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,439,212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,516,000 after buying an additional 66,955 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $516,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $1,733,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,619,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,539,000 after buying an additional 59,059 shares during the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

Shares of BLMN opened at $20.22 on Thursday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $27.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 109.21%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

