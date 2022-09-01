State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 1,936 Shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in ModivCare were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,730,000 after buying an additional 20,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 4th quarter worth about $259,000.

Get ModivCare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MODV shares. Stephens restated an “initiates” rating on shares of ModivCare in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of ModivCare to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of ModivCare from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

ModivCare Stock Performance

ModivCare Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:MODV opened at $108.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.81, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. ModivCare Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $211.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.71 and its 200 day moving average is $103.87.

(Get Rating)

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.