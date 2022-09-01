State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 3,492 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LZB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the first quarter valued at $82,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LZB opened at $26.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.01. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $22.21 and a 52-week high of $39.99.

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 21st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.14. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $684.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.85 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.55%.

Several research firms recently commented on LZB. Raymond James cut La-Z-Boy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

