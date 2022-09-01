State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 3,857 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LTC. abrdn plc raised its position in LTC Properties by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in LTC Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $333,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in LTC Properties by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 15,975 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in LTC Properties by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in LTC Properties by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 36,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

LTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank upgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on LTC Properties from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet upgraded LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on LTC Properties to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

LTC Properties stock opened at $44.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.51, a current ratio of 15.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.25 and its 200 day moving average is $38.02. LTC Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $45.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 98.28%.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

