State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 5,356 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,479 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 2.2% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patrick Industries Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of PATK stock opened at $52.97 on Thursday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.79 and a 12 month high of $88.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.78.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $1.89. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 45.44%. On average, research analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.20.

Insider Transactions at Patrick Industries

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $1,268,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 131,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,354,760.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

