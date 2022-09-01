State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 5,992 Shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in iStar were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in iStar by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 75,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 24,054 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of iStar by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 49,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 24,352 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of iStar by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 18,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of iStar in the 1st quarter worth about $1,644,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of iStar by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iStar Stock Down 3.5 %

NYSE:STAR opened at $13.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 11.41 and a current ratio of 11.41. iStar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.40.

iStar Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STAR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of iStar from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

iStar Company Profile

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

