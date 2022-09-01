State of Tennessee Treasury Department Grows Position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 284.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DIN opened at $66.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.82. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.29 and a 1-year high of $95.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.81 and a 200 day moving average of $72.31.

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.01. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 38.58% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $237.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

DIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Dine Brands Global from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

