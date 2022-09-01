State of Tennessee Treasury Department Grows Stake in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) by 100.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,330 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVET. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 10,064 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the 4th quarter worth $284,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Covetrus news, Director Edward Mcnamara sold 34,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $708,453.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,807 shares in the company, valued at $652,679.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Edward Mcnamara sold 34,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $708,453.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,807 shares in the company, valued at $652,679.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 5,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $109,829.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,438.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,403 shares of company stock worth $1,037,392. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVET stock opened at $20.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.61. Covetrus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $23.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.70 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVET. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Covetrus from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Covetrus from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Covetrus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Covetrus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

