State of Tennessee Treasury Department Grows Stock Position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) by 95.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,182 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Palomar were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 133.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Palomar in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 172.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 21.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 24.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $79,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,850,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $79,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,850,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $293,720.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 90,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,637,043.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,927 shares of company stock worth $5,754,691. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palomar Stock Performance

PLMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Palomar from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler raised Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Palomar from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Palomar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

Palomar stock opened at $79.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55 and a beta of 0.12. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $97.18.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Palomar had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.23 million. On average, analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palomar

(Get Rating)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

Recommended Stories

