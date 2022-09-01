State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ILPT. Flat Footed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $7,288,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth $5,972,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,763,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,264,000 after purchasing an additional 234,600 shares in the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth $4,874,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,054,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,427,000 after buying an additional 178,099 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Price Performance

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $7.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $490.05 million, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.99. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $28.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.00.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.81%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ILPT. JMP Securities downgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Profile

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

