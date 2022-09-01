State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $1.04 Million Position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) by 91.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 25,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INT opened at $25.80 on Thursday. World Fuel Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.29 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.32.

World Fuel Services ( NYSE:INT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 4.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that World Fuel Services Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations, and military customers.

