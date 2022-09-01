State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $1.09 Million Stake in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in SPX were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of SPX in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Sonen Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

SPXC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded SPX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

NYSE SPXC opened at $57.06 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.47. SPX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $68.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. SPX had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.43 million. Equities analysts expect that SPX Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John William Swann III sold 9,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $515,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,472 shares in the company, valued at $4,590,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

