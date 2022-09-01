State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $1.10 Million Stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Materion were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTRN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Materion by 1,870.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Materion in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Materion in the first quarter worth $163,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Materion by 6.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Materion in the first quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

MTRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on Materion in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Materion from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

MTRN stock opened at $86.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.30. Materion Co. has a twelve month low of $68.01 and a twelve month high of $97.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.88 and a 200-day moving average of $82.32.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $445.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.48 million. Materion had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.77%.

In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.35, for a total value of $276,331.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,738.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

