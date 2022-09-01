State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,365 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVBF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in CVB Financial by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,119,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,208,000 after buying an additional 942,421 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CVB Financial by 283.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,177,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,212,000 after buying an additional 870,737 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in CVB Financial by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,166,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,803,000 after buying an additional 499,960 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CVB Financial by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,089,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,316,000 after buying an additional 387,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,187,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,583,000 after purchasing an additional 386,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

CVBF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of CVB Financial to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Shares of CVB Financial stock opened at $26.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.95 and a 200-day moving average of $24.48. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $28.14. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.37.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. CVB Financial had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $136.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from CVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.41%.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

