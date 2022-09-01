State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $1.14 Million Position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) by 119.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,479 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,473 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGYS. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 424,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,873,000 after acquiring an additional 147,100 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 10.9% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 553,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,081,000 after buying an additional 54,575 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 53.2% in the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 107,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 37,485 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Agilysys by 97.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 63,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 31,349 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Agilysys by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 436,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,395,000 after purchasing an additional 19,617 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Insider Activity at Agilysys

In other Agilysys news, Director John Mutch sold 2,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $98,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,401.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Agilysys Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGYS opened at $51.77 on Thursday. Agilysys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.49 and a fifty-two week high of $58.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.33 and a beta of 1.12.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Agilysys from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agilysys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Agilysys Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.