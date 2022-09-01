State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KTB. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 552.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1,387.1% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Kontoor Brands from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.83.

Kontoor Brands Price Performance

Shares of KTB stock opened at $37.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.98 and a 12 month high of $61.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $613.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 42.69%.

Kontoor Brands Profile



Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

