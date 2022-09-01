State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 81.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,994 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVCO. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 5.0% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 634.7% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 6,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $2,058,000. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $234.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $241.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.18. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.47 and a fifty-two week high of $327.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $2.68. The company had revenue of $588.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.00 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 12.22%. Research analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 24.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Cavco Industries to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Cavco Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $315.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, and MidCountry brands.

