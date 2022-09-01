State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,945 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 85,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 13,398 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 33,945 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,634,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,520,000 after acquiring an additional 211,856 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 21,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 9,839 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SKT opened at $15.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.44. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $22.51.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers ( NYSE:SKT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $105.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.45 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is presently 205.13%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SKT shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

