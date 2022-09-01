State of Tennessee Treasury Department Increases Position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,449 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in ePlus were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ePlus during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its position in ePlus by 161.9% during the first quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in ePlus during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ePlus during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ePlus by 209.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ePlus alerts:

Insider Transactions at ePlus

In other news, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 9,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $553,496.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,904,484.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ePlus Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

PLUS stock opened at $47.12 on Thursday. ePlus inc. has a 52 week low of $42.70 and a 52 week high of $69.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.17.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $458.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.25 million. ePlus had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 16.13%. Analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ePlus Profile

(Get Rating)

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.