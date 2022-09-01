State of Tennessee Treasury Department Increases Stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) by 84.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,365 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HZO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in MarineMax by 91.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in MarineMax in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MarineMax by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MarineMax in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MarineMax stock opened at $36.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. MarineMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The company has a market cap of $782.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.74 and its 200 day moving average is $41.28.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.09. MarineMax had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 29.10%. The business had revenue of $688.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

HZO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley cut shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarineMax presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

In other MarineMax news, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $122,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,990 shares in the company, valued at $733,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $424,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,454.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $122,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

