State of Tennessee Treasury Department Increases Stake in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Tennant were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tennant in the first quarter valued at $143,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Tennant during the first quarter worth $249,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Tennant during the first quarter worth $263,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Tennant by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tennant by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. 88.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tennant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Tennant Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:TNC opened at $60.35 on Thursday. Tennant has a twelve month low of $54.90 and a twelve month high of $85.33. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Tennant had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $280.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Tennant Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Tennant’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Activity at Tennant

In related news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 2,500 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total value of $176,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $827,630.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carol S. Eicher sold 1,580 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $108,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,358. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Zay sold 2,500 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total value of $176,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,630.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tennant

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

