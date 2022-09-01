State of Tennessee Treasury Department Increases Stock Holdings in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,822 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in Matthews International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,071,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in Matthews International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 509,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Matthews International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,092,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,045,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Matthews International during the 1st quarter valued at $1,267,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Matthews International by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MATW opened at $25.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.21. The firm has a market cap of $765.46 million, a PE ratio of -35.23 and a beta of 1.02. Matthews International Co. has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $39.76.

Matthews International Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Matthews International’s payout ratio is -123.94%.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Matthews International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries.

