State of Tennessee Treasury Department Increases Stock Holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRLB. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Proto Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $683,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $623,000. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 103,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 9,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 964,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,661,000 after purchasing an additional 52,982 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Proto Labs to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Proto Labs Stock Down 1.8 %

PRLB opened at $38.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.36 and a 200 day moving average of $48.22. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.25 and a 52-week high of $79.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.64 and a beta of 1.28.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $126.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Proto Labs

(Get Rating)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.