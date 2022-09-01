State of Tennessee Treasury Department Increases Stock Position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,809 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 1,224.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on PFBC shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Preferred Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.60.

Preferred Bank Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Preferred Bank stock opened at $67.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $60.25 and a 12-month high of $81.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.18.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $59.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.84 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 45.27% and a return on equity of 18.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

Preferred Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.99%.

Preferred Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

