State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its holdings in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MYRG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MYR Group by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MYR Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in MYR Group by 233.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,194,000 after acquiring an additional 71,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MYR Group

In related news, COO Tod M. Cooper sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $26,708.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,785 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,603.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Tod M. Cooper sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $26,708.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,785 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,603.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Tod M. Cooper sold 3,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $376,146.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,594,785.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,240 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,678. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MYR Group Price Performance

MYRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on MYR Group from $101.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $92.94 on Thursday. MYR Group Inc. has a one year low of $74.77 and a one year high of $121.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.99.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. MYR Group had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $708.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MYR Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

Featured Articles

