State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,921 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Franklin Resources by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 45.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:BEN opened at $26.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.51. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $38.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

In other Franklin Resources news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 55,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $1,587,028.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,870,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,764,455. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 56,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.32 per share, with a total value of $242,451.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 271,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,255.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 55,201 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $1,587,028.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,870,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,764,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,806,049 shares of company stock valued at $33,623,107 and sold 77,502 shares valued at $2,216,491. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.