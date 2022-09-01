State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Stock Position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 277.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 997,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,722,000 after buying an additional 733,036 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,488,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,562,000 after buying an additional 703,925 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $32,517,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,112,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,147,000 after buying an additional 206,254 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,784,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,525,000 after buying an additional 165,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $193,420.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,233.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PENN shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $31.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 2.23. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.46 and a 1 year high of $86.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts predict that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

