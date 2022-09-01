State of Tennessee Treasury Department Makes New $962,000 Investment in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HYLS. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 167,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000.
First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance
HYLS stock opened at $40.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.74. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $38.81 and a 12-month high of $48.55.
First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend
