State of Tennessee Treasury Department Makes New Investment in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in NorthWestern by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 111,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 13,859 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in NorthWestern in the first quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 31.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,115 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 14.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 3.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 569,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,472,000 after acquiring an additional 16,863 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on NWE. Bank of America cut shares of NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet cut shares of NorthWestern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NorthWestern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

NorthWestern Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $223,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,885,793.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NorthWestern stock opened at $52.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.39. NorthWestern Co. has a 1-year low of $52.75 and a 1-year high of $65.62.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.20 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 7.59%. As a group, analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NorthWestern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.30%.

NorthWestern Profile

(Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

