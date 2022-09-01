State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 16,467 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,467 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 80.2% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 94,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 41,950 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,159,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,673,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,026,000 after acquiring an additional 418,811 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Service Properties Trust by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 22,767 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Service Properties Trust by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 78,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Service Properties Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SVC stock opened at $6.84 on Thursday. Service Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $12.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.16.

Service Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -1.79%.

SVC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Service Properties Trust from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

Featured Articles

